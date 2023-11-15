SpaceX plans new mega rocket launch after first attempt ended in explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SpaceX plans new mega rocket launch after first attempt ended in explosion

By Press Association
SpaceX’s Starship launched from Texas on April 20 (SpaceX via AP)
SpaceX’s Starship launched from Texas on April 20 (SpaceX via AP)

SpaceX is aiming for another test flight of its mega rocket on Friday after getting final approval from federal regulators in the US.

The first launch of Starship ended in an explosion minutes after lifting off from south Texas in April.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued its licence on Wednesday, noting that SpaceX has met safety, environmental and other requirements to launch again.

Elon Musk’s rocket company said it was targeting Friday morning.

The SpaceX Starship rocket
SpaceX is aiming for another test flight of its mega rocket, Starship, on Friday (Eric Gay/AP)

After the self-destruct system blew up the rocket over the Gulf of Mexico, SpaceX made dozens of improvements to the nearly 400-foot rocket and to the launch pad, which ended up with a large crater beneath it.

SpaceX has a three billion dollar Nasa contract to land astronauts on the lunar surface as early as 2025, using the spacecraft.

A month ago, the FAA completed its safety review of the upcoming Starship launch. It needed more time to wrap up its environmental review.

No one was injured in the first attempt, but the pad was heavily damaged as the rocket’s 33 main engines ignited at lift-off.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service later reported that concrete chunks, steel sheets and other objects were hurled thousands of feet from the pad. It also said a plume of pulverised concrete sent material several miles away.

Wildlife and environmental groups sued the FAA over what they considered to be the FAA’s failure to fully consider the environmental impacts of the Starship programme near Boca Chica Beach.

Plans call for the test flight to last one-and-a-half hours and fall short of a full orbit of Earth.

The spacecraft would go eastwards, passing over the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans before ditching near Hawaii. Nothing of value will be on board.