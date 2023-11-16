VR tool aims to help rail passengers spot and safely tackle sexual harassment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VR tool aims to help rail passengers spot and safely tackle sexual harassment

By Press Association
The tool has been designed to empower bystanders to recognise and help combat sexual harassment on the railway (PA)
Train passengers are being shown how to recognise sexual harassment and intervene without putting themselves in harm’s way through an “immersive” virtual reality experience.

As part of work by the rail industry and British Transport Police to ensure passengers feel safe, the VR tool will be available at Edinburgh Waverley station on Thursday.

It has been designed to empower bystanders to recognise and help combat sexual harassment on the railway and will demonstrate how small actions such as offering to swap seats or distracting the perpetrator with a question, could make a big difference.

The Rail Delivery Group said its research found 85% of women said they would feel relieved if someone intervened when experiencing sexual harassment on public transport.

People in Edinburgh have been invited to try the immersive VR experience at their local station.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of Rail Delivery Group, said: “As an industry we are actively tackling all forms of sexual harassment and are committed to making our passengers feel safe when on board.

“By showcasing the ground-breaking VR experience in stations across the country, we’re equipping people with tips on how to safely intervene in situations as a bystander without putting themselves in harm’s way.

“Whether you see it or experience it, we ask everyone to report anything that makes you uncomfortable to British Transport Police by texting 61016 or using the Railway Guardian app.

ScotRail urged anyone who experiences or witnesses sexual harassment while travelling to report it (PA)

“Passengers using Britain’s railways have a right to feel safe and confident to call out these behaviours without fear.”

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail chief operating officer, said: “Everyone has the right to go about their day in peace without fear of harassment or abuse.

“ScotRail works very closely with British Transport Police and Network Rail to ensure that Scotland’s Railway is a safe environment for our customers and our staff.

“To assist us in tackling unacceptable behaviour, it’s important for anyone who witnesses it to report those responsible so that they can be brought to justice.

“This VR experience plays an important role in helping bystanders identify inappropriate behaviour when it takes place.”

Further events will be held across Britain over the coming weeks and months.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Sadly, many sexual offences take place in front of other passengers.

“This campaign plays a vital role in educating passengers on what they can safely and sensitively do if they see someone being harassed. Reports from witnesses are crucial in helping us to remove sexual offenders from the railway.

“Where necessary, we can dispatch officers to meet a train at the next stop. In other instances, a witness report could support a victim’s account or help us identify a pattern of offending behaviour.

“We urge you to report any type of sexual behaviour that makes you uncomfortable by texting 61016 or via the Railway Guardian app.”