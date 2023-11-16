‘Pre-death grief’ training urged for carers of dementia patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Pre-death grief’ training urged for carers of dementia patients

By Press Association
The guideline has been produced by Healthcare Improvement Scotland (PA)
Healthcare workers should be trained in “pre-death grief” while supporting families of dementia patients, according to new guidance.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland’s guideline, which is the first in nearly 20 years, recommends better support, access to resources and increased conversations around dementia in an attempt to destigmatise it.

It has been published by the Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network and is aimed at improving treatment of dementia patients in hospitals, care homes and other environments.

A dedicated team within Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) will now work with NHS boards and health and social care partnerships to help put the guideline into practice, focusing on best practice.

The guideline urges improved support for carers and acknowledgement that “pre-death grief” impacts wider family networks as well as the patient – such as the realisation that milestones may not be celebrated and plans may not be fulfilled due to the diagnosis.

Among other recommendations, the guideline calls for increased conversations around dementia (PA)

The guideline on assessment, diagnosis, care and support for people with dementia and their carers includes training and education for healthcare professionals on pre-death grief to improve support and planning, including activities to distract from it.

It includes better awareness and support of pre-death grief at significant events such as the person with dementia being moved into care, which could act as a trigger, and better training for care home staff to understand distress caused by pre-death grief.

Dr Adam Daly, chairman of the HIS guideline development group and a consultant in old age psychiatry, said: “The guideline work has involved looking at every aspect of dementia from diagnosis through to support and care.

“Pre-death grief affects many people and we must ensure that this becomes a focus for improved support.”

Marion Ritchie, who cared for her husband Dave after his dementia diagnosis and was a patient representative on the guideline development group, said: “I think the new guideline will be welcomed by anyone who has been touched by dementia.

“It offers hope that significant improvements in care can be made and better understanding of the disease can be achieved.

“I’m pleased to see pre-death grief recommendations in the guideline. It is a very difficult issue to deal with and one I struggled with, along with my family, at various stages of my husband’s dementia journey. I’m delighted that it is now being recognised.”

Henry Simmons, chief executive of Alzheimer Scotland, said: “Alzheimer Scotland welcomes the new guideline and congratulates the team who have produced it with such detail. The team have applied a sound evidence base and rigorous process to arrive at the key recommendations.

“There has been a 20-year gap since the previous version and many new areas of practice and understanding have evolved in this time.

“The guideline approaches some of the very complex issues involved in delivering high-quality, person-centred care for people with dementia and their families with great sensitivity and understanding, in particular, highlighting the significant emerging understanding of anticipatory grief and loss.

“There is no doubt that much work will be needed to support a comprehensive workforce training and development programme to ensure that they are applied and used in a consistent manner throughout Scotland.

“We very much hope this will continue to drive forward dementia practice and increase the standard of care for everyone living with or caring for someone with dementia.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We welcome the work led by Healthcare Improvement Scotland to develop this guideline, in particular its recognition of the voices and experiences of people living with dementia and their care partners.

“This includes recognising the impact of a dementia diagnosis on a person’s family, and the ‘anticipatory’ or ‘living’ grief they can experience.

“Our new Dementia Strategy for Scotland delivery plans will aim to ensure that the needs of care partners are addressed.”