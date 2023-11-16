What the papers say – November 16

The Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is at the forefront of the majority of British newspapers after the Supreme Court ruling blocked the move.

The Times and the Daily Telegraph focused their fronts on Rishi Sunak’s plan to enact an emergency law to save the Rwanda policy.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM will use emergency law to start Rwanda flights'

The Sun opted for a pun headline directed at the “furious” Prime Minister.

The Daily Mail angled its front on Mr Sunak’s frustration over the result of yesterday’s Supreme Court challenge.

Thursday's Daily MAIL: " 'We are a reasonable government, a reasonable country but the British people's patience can only be stretched so thin' ".

The Guardian, the Daily Express and Metro all opted for headlines on a defiant Mr Sunak and his vow to make the Rwanda plan happen.

Thursday's GUARDIAN: "PM vows to push through Rwanda plan after court rules it unlawful"

The Financial Times and The Independent splashed with the Prime Minister’s vow to “change the law”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 16 November

Presenting Thursday's front page from:#independent Rattled Rishi – I'll change the law to send migrants to Rwanda

Other stories do feature on the front pages, the i opting for a financial story as it says: “Pensions boost at double UK inflation”.

The Daily Mirror leads on a book which it says will unveil some private truths about the Queen’s death.

And the weather dominates the front of the Daily Star which says a cold front is scheduled to hit Britain at the end of the month.