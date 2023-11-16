Joe Biden: Israel’s war will stop when Hamas loses the ‘capacity to murder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Joe Biden: Israel’s war will stop when Hamas loses the ‘capacity to murder’

By Press Association
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China’s President President Xi Jinping (Doug Mills/The New York Times/AP)
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President President Xi Jinping (Doug Mills/The New York Times/AP)

US President Joe Biden has said he believes Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza will only stop once the militant group’s ability to kill and injure Israelis is degraded.

He said he was urging Israel to exercise caution as it carried out military operations in Gaza’s largest hospital.

Mr Biden was speaking at a news conference on Wednesday after meeting China’s leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative (Apec) conference in California.

“I think it’s going to stop when Hamas no longer maintains the capacity to murder,” Mr Biden said of the war, which was sparked by Hamas’s October 7 assault on Israel.

Israel Palestinians
An Israeli flag stands on the top of a destroyed building in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel (Leo Correa, AP)

Mr Biden said he had discussed with the Israelis their need to “be incredibly careful” as they worked to clear Shifa Hospital, where the president said he was absolutely confident sharing Israel’s assessment that Hamas maintains a significant military presence intermixed with civilian infrastructure.

He maintained that “the only ultimate answer here is a two-state solution” with Israel and Palestinians living side by side.

Israeli forces searched a hospital on Wednesday where they claim Hamas militants operate.

Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and soldiers had entered buildings, including the emergency and surgery departments, which house intensive care units.

Shifa Hospital has become a symbol of the suffering of Palestinian civilians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli army claims the militant group uses hospitals as cover for its fighters and has set up its main command centre in and beneath Shifa Hospital, the largest in the besieged territory. Both Hamas and Shifa Hospital staff deny the allegations.

More than 11,200 Palestinians — two-thirds of them women and minors — have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.