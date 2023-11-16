Killer offers to return to UK to show woman where he buried her mother in 1969

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Killer offers to return to UK to show woman where he buried her mother in 1969

By Press Association
Muriel Mckay, the wife of the former deputy chairman of the News of the World, who was kidnapped 54 years ago (PA)
A convicted murderer has offered to return to the UK from Trinidad to show his victim’s daughter where he put her mother’s body 54 years ago.

Muriel McKay, the wife of a newspaper executive, was kidnapped and held ransom for £1 million by a pair who had mistaken her for Anna Murdoch, the then-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Ms McKay, 55, was the wife of Mr Murdoch’s deputy Alick McKay, who like Mr Murdoch was Australian.

She disappeared and her body was never found.

Nizamodeen Hosein, then aged 22, and his older brother Arthur were convicted of her murder and handed life prison sentences.

Now living in his native Trinidad, where he was deported after serving his jail sentence, 75-year-old Nizamodeen Hosein has been in touch with Ms McKay’s daughter Dianne, 82.

He has offered to return to the UK to show her where he buried her mother’s body.

In a letter seen by Sky News, Hosein asked the Home Office to lift a deportation order which still bars him from the UK.

His brother Arthur died in prison in 2009.

Crime – Search for Muriel McKay – David Dyer – London
David Dyer, son-in-law of missing Muriel McKay, at a press conference at Wimbledon Police Station 54 years ago (PA)

He wrote: “I admit my involvement in the kidnap and death of Muriel McKay, and I have been attempting to assist her daughter Dianne in locating her body.

“I believe I am the only living person who knows where Muriel’s body is and would like her body to be found before I myself die.”

A deportation order requires an individual to leave the UK.

It also prohibits them from re-entering the country for as long as it is in force and invalidates any leave to enter or remain in the UK given to them before the order is made or while it is in force.

A person can apply at any time for revocation of a deportation order made against them.

Dianne told Sky News, after speaking to Hosein by video call, that he was a “man of few words”.

Asked what it was like having to speak to the man convicted of her mother’s murder, and rely on him for help, Dianne told the broadcaster: “It’s been very hard having so many years of nobody to talk to, no leads and no hope of ever finding her body.

“It’s actually a relief to talk to him.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We express sympathies with Muriel McKay’s loved ones.

“While we do not comment on individual cases, we work with the police on any requests pertaining to ongoing investigations.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “We most recently met some members of Muriel’s family in May 2023 and continue to keep in contact with them.

“An extensive search for Muriel’s remains was conducted in March 2022 at a site in Hertfordshire, unfortunately it concluded unsuccessfully.

“We continue to review any opportunities to recover Muriel’s body and return her to her family.”