Fire at coal company in northern China kills 26 and injures dozens

By Press Association
Firefighters tackle the blaze at a building of the the Yongju Coal Company in Lyuliang city (Xinhua/AP)
A fire in a coal company building in a northern Chinese city has killed 26 people and injured dozens of others, state media said.

Rescue personnel evacuated 70 people and took 63 others to a hospital.

The dead were almost all workers, according to local media outlet Fengmian News.

The fire was under control and rescue work was continuing on Thursday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The building belongs to Yongju Coal Company and is in Lvliang city in northern Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region.

The fire appeared to have started in the shower area of a building with offices and dormitories, local news outlet Hongxing News said.

Coal mine accidents have been relatively common in China though the government has been working on improving safety.

Shanxi is China’s top coal-producing province and is at the centre of government efforts to reduce the economy’s reliance on coal.