Home News UK & World

Man who helped start fire that killed six children can be released from prison

By Press Association
Tributes outside Mick Philpott’s house after he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years for manslaughter in 2013 (Rui Vieira/PA)
Tributes outside Mick Philpott's house after he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years for manslaughter in 2013 (Rui Vieira/PA)

A man who killed six children in a house fire can be released from prison, the Parole Board has ruled.

Paul Mosley was jailed for 17 years for manslaughter in 2013, alongside Mick and Mairead Philpott, after helping to start the fire that killed six of the Philpott’s children in Victory Road, Derby in 2012.

Mosley, now aged 56, helped to start the blaze that killed Jade Philpott, 10, and her brothers John, nine; Jack, eight; Jesse, six; and Jayden, five. Duwayne, 13, later died in hospital.

Following a hearing on October 24, the Parole Board said on Wednesday that Mosley could be released.

It said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending and time on licence, the progress made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was satisfied that imprisonment was no longer necessary for the protection of the public.”

Under his licence conditions, Mosley must live at a designated address, disclose any “developing relationships” and adhere to a curfew.

He must also “avoid contact with victims and children in general” and adhere to conditions of his internet and social media use.

Mosley was previously released from prison in 2021 but returned to custody in 2022 after breaching the terms of his parole.

However, the Parole Board said the recall was inappropriate and said there had since been “no significant problematic behaviour”.

Mosley and the Philpotts were convicted of six counts of manslaughter following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Mick and Mairead Philpott at a press conference prior to their arrest (Rui Vieira/PA)
Mick and Mairead Philpott at a press conference prior to their arrest (Rui Vieira/PA)

Mick Philpott was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after starting the fire at his and his wife’s home on May 11 2012.

Mairead Philpott was sentenced to 17 years and was released in 2020 having served half of her sentence.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with the victims and their families.

“Paul Mosley will be under the close supervision of the Probation Service and can be recalled to prison if he breaches the strict conditions of his release.”