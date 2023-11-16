Sixth person confirmed dead following house fire in Hounslow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sixth person confirmed dead following house fire in Hounslow

By Press Association
Flowers and tributes were left at the scene of the house fire in Hounslow (George Lithgow/PA)
A sixth person has been confirmed dead following a house fire which killed five others in west London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the blaze in Channel Close, Hounslow, at 10.26pm on Sunday, London Fire Brigade said.

Five people on the first floor of the building, that the Metropolitan Police believe were from the same family, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The force previously said two adults and three children are among the victims.

The age of the sixth person has not been confirmed.

Two people who lived in the house, both adults, have been named locally as Aroen Kishen and his wife Seema.

None of the victims have yet been formally identified and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

The victims’ families have been informed of the development and are being supported by specialist officers.

Hounslow fire
Floral tributes were left at the scene (George Lithgow/PA)

The ground floor and first floor of the mid-terraced house were destroyed by the fire and part of the roof was also damaged.

One man, believed to be Mr Kishen, left the property before emergency crews arrived and was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the blaze was not yet clear, police said.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Garth Hall said: “Firstly, I want to express my sincere condolences to all those affected by this terrible incident.

“The deaths of so many people, including children, is simply heartbreaking.

“We intend to complete a meticulous investigation into how this tragedy happened.

“For many days now the scene has been too unstable and dangerous to complete many of our inquiries.

“It was only after the walls were shored up, and the roof removed, that it became safe enough for search teams to enter the premises.

“We have now been able to sadly confirm the death of a sixth person.

“The investigation into the cause of the fire continues and I must express my thanks to the London Fire Brigade, their knowledge and experience has been crucial in helping us understand what may have happened that dreadful night.

“These deaths are still being treated as unexplained and we are liaising closely with the coroner.

“We understand that family and communities will be looking for answers, but this will be a thorough investigation and we will not rush to any judgment, but follow where the evidence leads.”