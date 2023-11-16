Protester found guilty of stalking Sir Gavin Williamson handed restraining order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protester found guilty of stalking Sir Gavin Williamson handed restraining order

By Press Association
Simon Parry has been handed a suspended sentence and a restraining order for stalking former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson (Aaron Chown/PA)
A protester who “harassed and stalked” former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson has been spared jail but handed a restraining order.

The Conservative MP said he felt “incredibly threatened” by Simon Parry, who “persistently followed” him on two occasions near the Houses of Parliament on May 24 and June 14.

Parry, 45, of Walworth, south London, voiced anti-vaccination views and spoke of conspiracy theories about Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum.

Simon Parry court case
Simon Parry was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for harassing and stalking Conservative MP Sir Gavin Williamson (Aaron Chown/PA)

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, he was handed a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, having been convicted last month of one count of stalking.

Sentencing Parry, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram said: “It is an aggravated feature that public servants who are trying their best are harassed and stalked in this sort of way.

“It deters good people from entering public service.”

He went on: “You do not fully accept you’re wrong and think that this is an appropriate way to challenge Members of Parliament.

“Let me be clear, it is not.”

Simon Parry court case
Simon Parry was handed a restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting Sir Gavin Williamson and his office for five years (Aaron Chown/PA)

Parry was ordered not to contact Sir Gavin or his office or knowingly be within 100 metres of him for five years.

Mr Ikram added: “It is necessary and proportionate to deal with the risks in this case.”

The defendant, who is on benefits, was also ordered to pay legal costs of £654 and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Giving evidence at a City of London Magistrates’ Court trial in October, 47-year-old Sir Gavin said Parry had begun following him along streets in Whitehall on two occasions after the MP walked past a protest area opposite Downing Street.

Sir Gavin said that in May he heard Parry making comments about vaccinations while walking close to him.

Of the June incident, Sir Gavin told the court he again heard Parry making remarks about vaccinations and also about “genocide”, realising the comments were directed at him.

Simon Parry court case
Sir Gavin Williamson called Simon Parry’s ‘persistence’ in following him ‘quite disturbing’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He called Parry’s “persistence” in following him from the Parliamentary estate towards Euston for around 20 minutes “quite disturbing”.

The defendant denied intending to harass, distress, humiliate or intimidate the politician over the two dates when he gave evidence.

He was originally accused of impersonating a police officer on June 14 but Mr Ikram found there was no case to answer in relation to that charge during trial.

Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, was among supporters attending Parry’s sentencing.

Sir Gavin has been MP for South Staffordshire since 2010 and served in Cabinet as defence secretary before becoming education secretary under Boris Johnson in 2019.