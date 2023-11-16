‘Blurring of roles’ between doctors and less qualified staff must end – BMA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
'Blurring of roles' between doctors and less qualified staff must end – BMA

By Press Association
The BMA said the ‘blurring of roles and the confusion caused to patients must stop now’ (PA)
Less qualified staff are “encroaching” on the role of doctors and their recruitment in the NHS should be paused until their roles are clarified, the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.

Medical associate professionals (MAPs), such as physician associates (PAs), are set to play a larger role in the health service in England under workforce plans for the next 15 years, but there are concerns that they do not have to complete the same medical training as doctors.

The BMA’s UK council has passed a motion calling for recruitment to be paused on the grounds of patient safety.

The union also called on the Government and the NHS to ensure MAPs are properly regulated and supervised.

BMA’s chair of council Professor Phil Banfield said: “Doctors across the UK are getting more and more worried about the relentless expansion of the medical associate professions, brought into sharp focus by terrible cases of patients suffering serious harm after getting the wrong care from MAPs.

“Now is the time for the Government to listen before it is too late. We are clear – until there is clarity and material assurances about the role of MAPs, they should not be recruited in the NHS.”

There are more than 3,500 PAs registered in the UK, as well as 150 anaesthesia associates (AAs) and 6,800 nursing associates.

PAs and AAs usually undergo a three-year undergraduate degree followed by two years post-graduate training.

“We have always been clear that MAPs can play an important part in NHS teams, and doctors will continue to value, respect and support individual staff they work with,” Prof Banfield added.

“But MAPs roles and responsibilities are not clearly defined. We are seeing increased instances of MAPs encroaching on the role of doctors; they are not doctors, do not have a medical degree and do not have the extensive training and depth of knowledge that doctors do.

“As doctors, we are worried that patients and public do not understand what this could mean in respect of the level of experience and expertise in care they receive.”

Last month, NHS England’s national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said that there is “emphatically no plan to replace doctors in the NHS”.

His comments came after Charlie Massey, chief executive of the the General Medical Council (GMC), wrote to NHS leaders urging them to “directly tackle the perception that there is a plan for the health services to ‘replace’ doctors with PAs or AAs by convening and leading a system-wide discussion on an agreed vision for these roles”.

There was also an extraordinary general meeting of the Royal College of Anaesthetists in October, during which the majority of members voted to pause the recruitment of AAs until further work has been completed.

Prof Banfield said: “The General Medical Council is the exclusive regulator of doctors in the UK.

“Adding staff who are not doctors and do not have a medical degree to the GMC register brings into question the competence and qualification of the whole medical profession.”

He also claimed “patients want doctors to remain doctors, regulated by a dedicated body, and they have a right to have confidence in the expert medical care they receive”.

“There must be no doubt that when a patient goes to see a doctor, they are going to see a doctor,” Prof Banfield added.

“This blurring of roles and the confusion caused to patients must stop now.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.