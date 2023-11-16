Finland to close four Russian border crossings after surge in migrants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finland to close four Russian border crossings after surge in migrants

By Press Association
Migrants arriving from Russia board a van to be taken to the Joutseno Reception Centre at the Nuijamaa border station between Russia and Finland (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Finland is to close four crossing points on its long border with Russia to stop the flow of Middle Eastern and African migrants that it accuses Moscow of ushering to the border in recent months.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said the south-eastern crossing points – Imatra, Niirala, Nuijamaa and Vaalimaa – will be closed at midnight on Friday.

The Finland-Russia border runs a total of 832 miles, mostly in thick forests in the south, all the way to the rugged landscape in the Arctic north. There are currently nine crossing points with one dedicated to rail travel only.

“Operations of the Russian border authorities have changed,” Mr Orpo told reporters.

He referred to dozens of migrants, mostly from the Middle East and Africa, who have arrived in recent days at the Nordic nation without proper documentation and have sought asylum after allegedly being helped by Russian authorities to travel to the heavily controlled border zone.

This represents a major change since Finnish and Russian border authorities have for decades cooperated in stopping people without the necessary visas or passports before they could attempt to enter either of the two countries.

Finnish authorities said this week that Russia has in recent months started allowing undocumented travellers to access the border zone and enter crossing stations where they can request asylum in Finland.

The Finnish Border Guard says migrants have in the past days arrived mainly from Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Turkey and Somalia, and nearly all have arrived at the border zone on bicycles that Finnish and Russian media reports say were provided and sold to them.

Most of them have used Russia only as a transit country to enter Finland and the EU, officials said.

Finland Russia
Migrants have been entering Finland from Russia without proper documentation (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Some 280 third-country migrants have arrived in Finland from Russia since September, border officials said on Thursday.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Wednesday linked Russia’s actions to Finland’s Nato membership in April after decades of military non-alignment, something that infuriated Moscow, which has threatened Helsinki with retaliatory measures several times.

He noted that Finland must be prepared for “certain malice” from Russia due to its decision to join the Western military alliance as a result of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

“Yes, we’re constantly being reminded (by Moscow) that Finland has joined Nato,” Mr Niinisto told reporters during a visit to Germany.

Finland’s Foreign Ministry announced last month that the country of 5.6 million has concluded a deal on a new bilateral defence agreement with the United States.

Among other things, the so called DCA-pact allows Washington to send US troops and store equipment, weapons and ammunition in agreed locations in Finland.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, when asked about Finland considering the closure of the border crossings, that Russian authorities “deeply regret that the leadership of Finland chose the path of deliberate distancing from the previously good nature of our bilateral relations”.