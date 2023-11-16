William answers cheeky questions on visit to Manchester youth project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William answers cheeky questions on visit to Manchester youth project

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales during his visit to The Hideaway Youth Project in Moss Side, Manchester, to mark the launch of Royal Foundation Community Impact Project and to learn more about the work of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance to reduce violence amongst young people (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Prince of Wales was put on the spot when a cheeky boy asked how much was in his bank account during a “timely” visit to Manchester’s Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

William was joined by the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham for the tour after the prince’s Royal Foundation and the politician’s office donated £50,000 each to bolster the work of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance.

Mr Burnham said the royal visit to Moss Side, which followed a request made to William during a garden party last year, was “timely” and had “given this community the recognition it deserves”.

Prince of Wales visits Moss Side
The prince met children who were taking part in an art project (Anthony Devlin/PA)

As he met young people and volunteers at the Hideaway Youth Project, a lead partner of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance, he sat down with some schoolchildren working on a collage.

Amir Hassan, 11, made William laugh when he asked him “How much do you have in your bank account?” and the schoolboy said afterwards the future king had quipped he “didn’t know”.

The future King was asked whether he wanted to join the art project, where the children were cutting out hairstyles they thought were empowering and positive, and replied “I’m literally the last person you should ask. My hair is disappearing.”

The prince also briefly joined a game of pool and produced groans from the watching guests when he twice failed to pot a yellow ball.

The £100,000 of funding will be used to create an employment, skills and training programme for young people at risk of violence, a first for the alliance, a community-led initiative combating the underlying causes of youth violence with targeted mentoring and activities.

Prince of Wales visits Moss Side
The Prince of Wales joined some youngsters at The Hideaway for a game of pool during his visit to the youth project in Moss Side, Manchester (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The three-year project will see the alliance working with the private sector for the first time, which has committed to providing work shadowing, apprenticeships and employment for young people.

Describing the benefits of the project, Mr Burnham said: “The city is succeeding in many ways. The community is still strong, what we haven’t got yet are the paths for people so that they can see the opportunities out there and then get that support.

“Be it educational support, or personal support to make their way towards taking up those opportunities. And for me, this is absolutely about the next chapter of Greater Manchester.”

Prince of Wales visits Moss Side
The Prince of Wales was joined by Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham during his visit to The Hideaway Youth Project in Moss Side, Manchester (Anthony Devlin/PA)

William also met some mothers who had lost children to violence, including Audrey Preston, 57, whose 21-year-old son was killed three years ago.

She said: “I think it’s important he came into Moss Side to listen to our stories. When I was told he was coming I thought ‘wow, why would he want to come and listen to me?’.

“Lots of kids get murdered in this area and nobody cares really about the families, we’re just left to our own devices, so it’s good he came, good for the community.”

William’s Royal Foundation will also provide £25,000 in funding to the Hideaway Youth Project to cover the cost of much-needed IT equipment and the refurbishment of a recording studio.