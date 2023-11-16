Bonobos make friends outside their group and help each other like humans – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bonobos make friends outside their group and help each other like humans – study

By Press Association
Researchers examined pro-social behaviours of wild bonobos (Martin Surbeck/Harvard University)
Wild bonobos make friends outside their group and help each other out, challenging the view that only humans are capable of forming strategic alliances, scientists have said.

Researchers have found this endangered great ape species has “remarkable levels of tolerance between members of different groups”, often travelling, feeding and resting together.

However, these pro-social primates do not interact randomly, instead selecting a few individuals to form strong bonds and share food and other resources with, much like people in human societies.

This is in stark contrast to chimpanzees – another close relative of humans – where relationships between different groups are often hostile and lethal aggression is not uncommon, the team said.

Martin Surbeck, a professor at Harvard University’s department of human evolutionary biology and senior author on the study, said: “They (bonobos) preferentially interact with specific members of other groups who are more likely to return the favour, resulting in strong ties between pro-social individuals.

“Such connections are also key aspects of the co-operation seen in human societies.”

The scientists believe their findings, published in the journal Science, can help shed light on how complex behaviours like co-operation and conflict evolved in humans.

Prof Surbeck added: “Bonobos show us that the ability to maintain peaceful between-group relationships, while extending acts of pro-sociality and co-operation to out-group members, is not uniquely human.”

Research on primate behaviour has been mainly focused on chimpanzees as they are easier to study compared to bonobos, which live in remote parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

As chimpanzees are more aggressive, previous models of human evolution have often assumed that group hostility and violence are innate to human nature, the scientists said.

Baby Bonobo at Twycross Zoo
Researchers studied small groups of bonobos over two years (Jacob King/PA)

For the study, Prof Surbeck and his team worked with the local Mongandu population in Kokolopori, a community of villages in Djolu territory of the Tshuapa province, to set up the Kokolopori Bonobo Reserve.

Over the course of two years, they observed two small groups of bonobos – 31 adults in total – that spent about 20% of their time together.

Analysing 95 encounters in total, the researchers found individuals from different groups engaged in friendly and co-operative interactions.

Pairs of bonobos from different groups were found to groom each other, share food and formed coalitions.

The primates also engaged in aggressive interactions but these disputes were not lethal.

Dr Liran Samuni, a researcher at the German Primate Center in Gottingen, Germany, and the lead author of this study, said: “Tracking and observing multiple groups of bonobos in Kokolopori, we’re struck by the remarkable levels of tolerance between members of different groups.

“This tolerance paves the way for pro-social co-operative behaviours such as forming alliances and sharing food across groups, a stark contrast to what we see in chimpanzees.”

According to the researchers, their work on bonobos “show that constant warfare between neighbouring groups is not necessarily a human legacy and does not seem evolutionarily inevitable”.

They wrote: “Our findings show that co-operation between unrelated individuals across groups without immediate payoff is not exclusive to humans and suggest that such co-operation can emerge in the absence of social norms or strong cultural dispositions.”