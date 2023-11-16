Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband convicted of assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband convicted of assault

By Press Association
David DePape has been convicted (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle/AP)
The man who broke into former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home seeking to hold her hostage, and attacked her husband with a hammer, has been convicted of federal charges of attempted kidnapping and assault.

The jury on Thursday deliberated for about eight hours before finding David DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

He faces up to 50 years in prison.

The attack on then 82-year-old Paul Pelosi that was captured on police body camera video just days before last year’s midterm elections sent shockwaves through the political world.

DePape, 43, admitted during trial evidence that he broke into the Pelosis’ home on October 28, 2022, intending to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and “break her kneecaps” if she lied to him.

He also admitted bludgeoning Paul Pelosi with a hammer after San Francisco police arrived at the home, saying his plan to end what he viewed as government corruption was unravelling.

Defence lawyer Angela Chuang told jurors during closing arguments that DePape was caught up in conspiracies.

She said he was motivated by his political beliefs, not because he wanted to interfere with Nancy Pelosi’s official duties as a member of Congress, making the charges against him invalid.

Pelosi Husband Attacked
Paul Pelosi, right, fights for control of a hammer with David DePape (San Francisco Police Department/AP)

Prosecutor Helen Gilbert said the defence had made a false distinction between Ms Pelosi’s politics and official duties and that DePape did not differentiate between the two.

DePape, a Canadian citizen who moved to the US more than 20 years ago, is also is charged in a state court with assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and residential burglary.

A state trial date will be set during a November 29 hearing, said Randy Quezada, a spokesman for the San Francisco district attorney’s office.

Defence lawyer Jodi Linker said DePape believed “with every ounce of his being” that he was taking action to stop government corruption, the erosion of liberty in America, and the abuse of children by liberal politicians and actors.

During his evidence DePape echoed right-wing conspiracy theories and told jurors he had planned to wear an inflatable unicorn costume and record his interrogation of Nancy Pelosi to upload it online.

Prosecutors say he had rope and zip ties with him. Detectives also found body cameras, a computer and a tablet.

DePape said his plan was to get Nancy Pelosi to admit that she had been lying to the American people. “If she lied, I would break her kneecaps,” he said. “The choice is on her.”

He said he would then move to other targets, including California governor Gavin Newsom, actor Tom Hanks and President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Pelosi Husband Attacked
More than a year after the attack, Paul Pelosi said he still has not fully recovered (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Paul Pelosi also gave evidence, recalling how he was awakened by a large man bursting into the bedroom door and asking, “Where’s Nancy?”

He said that when he said his wife was in Washington, DePape said he would tie him up while they waited for her.

“It was a tremendous sense of shock to recognise that somebody had broken into the house and looking at him and looking at the hammer and the ties, I recognised that I was in serious danger, so I tried to stay as calm as possible,” Pelosi told jurors.

Pelosi said how called 911 with DePape watching, urging Pelosi to tell police that he was a friend. Pelosi said he tried to tell police what was happening without aggravating DePape.

Pelosi recalled being thankful when the police arrived, only for DePape to then hit him with the hammer. He said he woke up in a pool of his own blood.

More than a year after the attack, he still has not fully recovered, Pelosi said.

A spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, speaking  after the verdict was announced, said Paul Pelosi “continues to make progress in his recovery” and that the family was grateful for the outpouring of support for him from people across the US.

DePape gave evidence that he thought Paul Pelosi was dead until he saw he was charged by San Francisco prosecutors with attempted murder.

“He was never my target and I’m sorry that he got hurt,” DePape said.

He told jurors he believed news outlets repeatedly lied about former president Donald Trump.

In rants posted on a blog and online forum that were taken down after his arrest, DePape echoed the baseless, right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory that claims the US government is run by a cabal of devil-worshipping paedophiles.

He repeated QAnon-like conspiracies during his testimony, referring to a cabal and the ruling elite and saying they are eroding Americans’ liberty and allowing the abuse of children.