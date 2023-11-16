Judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump (Lynne Sladky/AP)

A New York appeals court judge on Thursday paused a gag order that barred Donald Trump from commenting on court staff in his civil fraud trial.

The trial judge had imposed the gag order last month and later fined Trump 15,000 dollars (£12,000) for violations after the former president made a disparaging social media post about a court clerk.

Judge David Friedman, of the state’s intermediate appeals court, cited constitutional concerns about restricting Trump’s free speech.

He issued a stay of the gag order, allowing Trump to comment freely about court staff while a longer appeals process plays out.

Trump Fraud Lawsuit
Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after giving evidence in in New York (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Trump’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against the trial judge, Arthur Engoron, late on Wednesday, challenging the gag order as an abuse of power.

Judge Friedman scheduled an emergency hearing on Thursday around a conference table in a state appellate court a couple of miles from where the trial is unfolding.

Trump’s lawyers had asked the appeals judge to scrap the gag order and fines imposed by the trial judge, Arthur Engoron, after the former president and his attorneys claimed that a law clerk was wielding improper influence.

Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly put the law clerk, Allison Greenfield, under a microscope during the trial.

Trump Fraud Lawsuit
Donald Trump in court flanked by his lawyers (Seth Wenig, Pool/AP)

They contend that the former Democratic judicial candidate is a partisan voice in Judge Arthur Engoron’s ear – though he also is a Democrat – and that she is playing too big a role in the case involving the former Republican president.

Judge Engoron has defended her role in the courtroom, ordering participants in the trial not to comment on court staff and fining Trump for what the judge deemed violations.

Judge Engoron went on last week to prohibit lawyers in the case from commenting on “confidential communications” between him and his staff.

Trump’s lawyers who, separately, sought a mistrial on Wednesday, say Judge Engoron’s orders are unconstitutionally suppressing free speech, and not just any free speech.

“This constitutional protection is at its apogee where the speech in question is core political speech, made by the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, regarding perceived partisanship and bias at a trial where he is subject to hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and the threatened prohibition of his lawful business activities in the state,” they wrote in a legal filing.