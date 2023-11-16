Prison staff retrained after administering CPR on ‘clearly dead’ inmate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prison staff retrained after administering CPR on ‘clearly dead’ inmate

By Press Association
Prison staff were commended for their good intentions but told it is not necessary to try and revive ‘clearly dead’ people (PA)
Prison staff “inappropriately” carried out CPR on a “clearly dead” inmate found face down in his cell, an investigation has found.

Officers at HMP Bullingdon tried to revive Dominic Burges, 30, who was found lifeless on his cell floor, before they were stopped by a prison nurse, who realised rigor mortis had set in.

In a newly published report, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman said it understood the “commendable wish to attempt and continue resuscitation until death” had been formally recognised.

But it said: “However, staff should understand that they are not required to carry out resuscitation in these circumstances.”

The ombudsman told Bullingdon bosses to make staff aware of guidance introduced seven years ago in line with European guidelines, which say CPR should not be tried when “there is clear evidence that it will be futile”.

Rigor mortis – the stiffening of a corpse – usually appears about two hours after death, while those who found Burges described him as “cold, stiff and with no pulse”.

“Trying to resuscitate someone who is clearly dead is distressing for staff and undignified for the deceased,” the ombudsman said, though it accepted workers were not sure Burges was dead when they started CPR.

It concluded: “The officers who responded to the medical emergency inappropriately administered CPR when rigor mortis was established.”

A Prison Service spokesman said: “We have since rolled out new CPR training to all staff at HMP Bullingdon to ensure the safety of staff and prisoners.”

HMP Bullingdon
Bullingdon, near Bicester, is a category B prison for men (PA)

Homeless and schizophrenic Burges arrived at the category B prison, which holds around 1,100 men near Bicester in Oxfordshire, in October 2021 while awaiting trial for attempted robbery and failure to surrender.

His “unusual” behaviour – including screaming from his cell – discomfited other inmates and he was moved to his own cell about five weeks before he died.

His collapse was noticed by a night patrol officer carrying out the morning prisoner count shortly before 5am on February 10 2022.

After seeing Burges lying flat on his stomach on the floor, the officer kicked the door to try and rouse him before radioing for help.

A post-mortem examination and toxicology failed to conclude how he died, though a pathologist said it is possible Burges took a drug that failed to show up in lab tests.

Sudden adult death syndrome was another suggested cause.

The ombudsman said bosses at Bullingdon have had “some success” in tackling a known problem with drug supply at the prison, but more still needs to be done.