Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie

By Press Association
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a three-time Grammy winner (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sean “Diddy” Combs was accused in a lawsuit on Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a years-long relationship that included beatings and rape.

Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court, that Combs brought her into his “ostentatious, fast-paced and drug-fuelled lifestyle” not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19 and he was 37 in 2005.

Combs’ lawyer Ben Brafman did not respond to an email seeking comment. In a statement to the New York Times, he said Combs denies the allegations.

Ventura, now 37, said Combs, now 54, began the pattern of abuse soon after.

The suit alleges he subjected her to savage beatings, plied her with drugs and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed them.

The suit says Combs forced his way into her home and raped her as the relationship was ending in 2018.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Ventura said in a statement.

Brafman called the allegations “lies”.

“For the past six months Mr Combs has been subjected to Ms Ventura’s persistent demand of 30 million dollars (£24 million), under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail,” his statement to the Times said.

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Combs is a three-time Grammy winner who is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades.