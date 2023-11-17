Meghan Markle leads stars arriving at Power of Women event in US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Meghan Markle leads stars arriving at Power of Women event in US

By Press Association
The Duchess of Sussex has arrived at a Power of Women event in the US (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex has arrived at a Power of Women event in the US (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex has attended a star-studded ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of women in entertainment.

Meghan Markle posed on the red carpet wearing a camel, off-the-shoulder dress paired with a slicked bun at the Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, alongside stars including Billie Eilish, Margot Robbie and Carey Mulligan.

Her arrival follows the launch of the final series of Netflix’s The Crown, which focuses on the death of her mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.

It also comes after royal writer Omid Scobie made claims about her husband, the Duke of Sussex, ahead of the publication of his new book Endgame.

Meghan’s arrival came alongside a host of stars and this year’s honorees, including British actress Mulligan and US singer-songwriter Eilish – who will perform What Was I Made For?, from hit film Barbie, alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Eilish was sporting a black hair-do with dyed red roots, paired with a black blazer ensemble and a matching headscarf, while Saltburn star Mulligan opted for a black off-the-shoulder dress with a short bob haircut.

Mulligan posed with British actress Emily Blunt wearing a white sparkly number with feathered sleeves, who said she “cry-wept” at Mulligan’s performance in Maestro which she also described as “one of the best things” she’d ever seen.

Similarly, on the red carpet Mulligan said she “worships” Barbie star Robbie, who was styling a black off-the-shoulder dress paired with a classic red lip.

Speaking about her production company following the end of the Sag-Aftra US actors’ strike, Robbie said: “I don’t have much of a voice right now but we really believe (in) people with original ideas and original voices, people like Emerald (Fennell) with Saltburn and Greta (Gerwig) with Barbie.

“They are both such visionary directors with such original voices and they had such an original take on the story they wanted to tell and committing to that on the side of it coming out can seem scary but when you do, amazing things happen.”

The red carpet also saw singer-songwriter and actress Dua Lipa styling a red silk strappy dress with a bow.

Speaking about her work on the Argylle film, she said: “No music for this one, just focusing on the acting.

“I had the most fun, honestly being on a motorcycle doing all the stunts, it was just so much fun and working with Henry (Cavill) was amazing and Matthew (Vaughn) is just such a great director so I really thoroughly enjoyed that experience.”