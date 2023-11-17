Duchess of Sussex says she is ‘thrilled’ about return to Hollywood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duchess of Sussex says she is ‘thrilled’ about return to Hollywood

By Press Association
Duchess of Sussex says she is ‘thrilled’ about return to Hollywood (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Former Suits actress Meghan Markle said she is “thrilled” to have returned to the entertainment industry with her and husband Prince Harry’s production company.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on the red carpet of the Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, to celebrate the accomplishments of women in entertainment.

Wearing a camel, off-the-shoulder dress paired with a slicked bun, Meghan said she is “really proud” of the projects Archewell Productions has created so far, including docu-series Harry & Meghan – while also teasing future projects.

Meghan told Variety on the red carpet that she wants to create “things that make people feel” as well as create “a sense of community”.

“We have so many exciting things on the slate,” she said.

“I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it too which is really fun.”

The 42-year-old posed alongside famous faces including Billie Eilish, Margot Robbie and Carey Mulligan at the star-studded event on Thursday.

She said: “I think the more we support each other it just amplifies the work, amplifies our community and I’m just thrilled to be back in it and to be able to sit in this room and be in such good company tonight.”

Meghan’s arrival follows the launch of the final series of Netflix’s The Crown, which focuses on the death of her mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.

It also comes after royal writer Omid Scobie made claims about her husband, the Duke of Sussex, ahead of the publication of his new book Endgame.

The Power of Women honourees this year included British actress Mulligan, who opted for a black off-the-shoulder dress with a short bob haircut, and US singer-songwriter Eilish who was sporting a black hair-do with dyed red roots, paired with a black blazer ensemble and a matching headscarf.

British actress Emily Blunt, who was wearing a white sparkly number with feathered sleeves, received the power of women alumni award at the event for her “dedication to helping children overcome stuttering through education resources”.

During her speech, Blunt said: “It is a disability that lives very often in the shadows alongside its great friends – fear, shame and humiliation.

“…A stutter is like an imposer that is living in your body that doesn’t pay rent, ever.”

Meanwhile Barbie star Robbie, who was styling a black off-the-shoulder dress paired with a classic red lip, received the producer of the year award alongside her husband Tom Ackerley and producer Josey McNamara for their production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

Robbie said on the red carpet: “I don’t have much of a voice right now but we really believe (in) people with original ideas and original voices, people like Emerald (Fennell) with Saltburn and Greta (Gerwig) with Barbie.

“They are both such visionary directors with such original voices and they had such an original take on the story they wanted to tell and committing to that on the side of it coming out can seem scary but when you do, amazing things happen.”

Flowers Of The Killer Moon star Lily Gladstone was also honoured during the event, alongside US singer Fantasia Barrino – who was excited to spot Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio in the audience while giving her speech.