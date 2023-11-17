Police appeal after man tries to push woman in front of train in central London

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man attempted to push a woman in front of an incoming train at Leicester Square Station.

Officers arrived at the station shortly after 3.30pm on November 6 following reports of an attempted murder.

British Transport Police (BTP) said that the woman was waiting on the platform when she saw the suspect arguing with an elderly man.

He is then said to have walked over to her, grabbed her arm, and began dragging her.

Two other passengers intervened and the suspect then boarded the train.

He is described as male, in his late 20s, with a muscular build, wearing a beige scarf over his head and a short puffer jacket.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 455 of 06/11/2023.