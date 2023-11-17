Entertainer’s defeated daughter to ‘keep fighting for justice for women’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainer’s defeated daughter to ‘keep fighting for justice for women’

By Press Association
Des O’Connor with, from left, his daughters Samantha and Karen, wife Jodie, son Adam and daughter Kristina, receiving his CBE at Buckingham Palace in 2008 (PA)
The daughter of one of Britain’s best-known entertainers said she will “keep fighting for justice for women” after losing a High Court battle with the Metropolitan Police over a complaint about a detective who said she was “amazingly hot”.

Kristina O’Connor, whose father was the late Des O’Connor, said James Mason made “inappropriate” comments after she met him while reporting a crime.

Ms O’Connor, who is in her 30s, complained about Mr Mason’s conduct – then challenged the police disciplinary process in the High Court.

She took legal action against the Police Misconduct Panel and Metropolitan Police – complaining that a police misconduct panel failed to address Mr Mason’s “predatory and abusive” actions and that the Met “failed to properly investigate” a complaint.

O'Connor court case
A police misconduct panel found that Mr Mason ‘deliberately and repeatedly abused his position for a sexual purpose’ and his conduct ‘amounted to gross misconduct’ (PA)

Police chiefs and the misconduct panel disputed her claims.

Mr Justice Swift, who considered arguments at High Court hearings in London earlier this year, on Friday ruled against Ms O’Connor and dismissed her application for “judicial review”.

The judge said it was “sufficient” that the “steps that were taken” during the disciplinary investigation were “both reasonable and appropriate”.

He added in a written ruling: “While this was a case of sexual harassment, the panel was entitled to have in mind precisely what the harassment had comprised.”

The judge said the disciplinary panel was entitled to “attach weight” to the fact the complaint was made many years after “the misconduct had occurred” and to Mr Mason’s previous record of “good service”.

Lawyers representing Ms O’Connor said they are planning to appeal.

Ms O’Connor said, after the ruling: “This has been a frustrating process, and it is not the outcome I was hoping for but I want to keep fighting for justice for women.”

Lawyer Nancy Collins, who represents her and is based at Hodge Jones & Allen Solicitors, said: “It is very disappointing that the High Court has dismissed Kristina O’Connor’s challenge to the police disciplinary process.”

She said Ms O’Connor has been “courageous” and “brave”.

Ms O’Connor was sent numerous inappropriate messages by Mr Mason, then a detective sergeant, after he responded to her report of an attempted robbery in October 2011, the judge was told.

A police misconduct panel found that Mr Mason “deliberately and repeatedly abused his position for a sexual purpose” and his conduct “amounted to gross misconduct”.

Des O’Connor
Des O’Connor was one of the nation’s best-known entertainers (PA)

He was given a final written warning.

Mr Mason resigned from the Met late in 2022, the judge was told.

Lawyers representing Ms O’Connor said the force “failed to properly investigate” her complaint.

They said a police misconduct panel failed to address “predatory and abusive” actions.

Lawyers representing the misconduct panel and the Met disputed claims about the way they handled the process.