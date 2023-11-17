Two 12-year-olds appear in court charged with murder and possessing machete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two 12-year-olds appear in court charged with murder and possessing machete

By Press Association
Two 12-year-old boys have been charged with the murder of Shawn Seesahai (Handout/PA)
Two 12-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with murder and possessing a machete.

The youths, who cannot be named because of their age, made a 10-minute appearance at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, charged with the murder of Shawn Seesahai.

Mr Seesahai, aged 19, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday night after being found stabbed on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai death
The police cordon at the scene of the stabbing (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

Flanked by three dock officers, the boys spoke only to confirm their personal details during their appearance before District Judge Graham Wilkinson.

They were both remanded into youth detention until a further hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

During their appearance, the boys, dressed in a casual zip-up jumper and a hoodie, listened as their lawyers confirmed that they would both deny the charges against them.

As well as a count of murder, the boys face a second charge alleging they were in possession on Monday of “an article which had a blade or was sharply-pointed, namely a machete” without lawful authority.

At the start of hearing, both boys nodded when asked by District Judge Wilkinson if they could hear the proceedings.

After informing the defendants that the media would not be able to identify them, the judge said: “This is going to be a really short hearing.

“As your lawyers will have told you, because you are charged with murder this court cannot consider bail.

Shawn Seesahai death site
The teenager was attacked on Monday night (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

“Today the only option will be to remand you into what’s called youth detention.

“Your lawyers have properly identified that you will both in due course be denying the murder charge.”

As the boys were led down the steps of the dock after the hearing, they both briefly waved to relatives sitting in the public gallery.

No relatives of Mr Seesahai, who is believed to have come to the UK in April this year, were present for the hearing.

Ambulance crews were called to land off Laburnum Road, East Park, at 8.41pm on Monday, arriving within three minutes.

Mr Seesahai’s mother said in a statement previously released through police: “Shawn Seesahai was a courageous, compassionate and confident young soul who sadly lost his life at the age of 19.

“He was looking forward to accomplish many future plans and ambitions.

“He cared dearly about his family and friends and he absolutely loved to help people. He was a generous person and had a good personality.

“We will always have him in our hearts.”