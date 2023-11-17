Deadly blast hits university in Armenian capital By Press Association November 17 2023, 2.20pm Share Deadly blast hits university in Armenian capital Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4815884/deadly-blast-hits-university-in-armenian-capital/ Copy Link One person was killed in the blast (Photolure via AP) An explosion has rocked a university building in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said. The interior ministry said the blast occurred in the basement of the chemistry department building at Yerevan State University. One person died and three others were take to hospital with burns and other injuries, health officials said, adding that one is in a “grave condition”. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.