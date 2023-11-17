Ashling Murphy’s partner ‘will never get to marry soulmate’ as killer jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Ashling Murphy’s partner ‘will never get to marry soulmate’ as killer jailed

By Press Association
The brother of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy, Cathal (left), her sister Amy (centre) and boyfriend Ryan Casey (right), face the media after Jozef Puska, 33, was found guilty at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin of murdering the schoolteacher in Tullamore, Co Offaly, in January last year. Picture date: Thursday November 9, 2023.
The brother of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy, Cathal (left), her sister Amy (centre) and boyfriend Ryan Casey (right), face the media after Jozef Puska, 33, was found guilty at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin of murdering the schoolteacher in Tullamore, Co Offaly, in January last year.

The partner of Ashling Murphy has spoken of his heartache at losing his soulmate in a statement delivered to a Dublin court before her murderer was jailed.

Ms Murphy’s mother and her sister described 23-year-old Ms Murphy as a gifted musician, a passionate teacher, a selfless person and an integral part of their family.

“This country has lost somebody who made a difference,” Ashling’s older sister Amy Murphy said.

They gave their victim impact statements at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin before Jozef Puska was handed a life sentence for Ms Murphy’s murder in Tullamore, Co Offaly, last January.

Jozef Puska court case
The mother of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy gave a victim impact statement (PA)

Puska, 33, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Tullamore, had pleaded not guilty.

There is a mandatory life sentence for murder, where an application for parole can be made after 12 years.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said there was only one sentence available, and it was “richly deserved”.

He said Puska’s evidence had been “indescribable” and the “one thing we don’t know about this case is the why”.

During parts of their statements given in court on Friday, Ryan Casey and Amy Murphy turned to Puska to address him directly.

Mr Casey told Puska “Because of you, I’ve lost my Ashling. Because if you, I will never get to marry my soulmate.

“Because of you, I will never see her smile again… I will have to somehow carry on without her.”

He accused Puska of smirking, smiling and showing “zero remorse during this trial”.

Mr Casey said he and Ms Murphy had plans to travel to Dubai together, to build a house in Co Galway, to start a family, and to get married.

He said they had talked about how many kids they would have, and imagined they would be “little hurlers and camogie players and even better – musicians”.

Jozef Puska court case
The parents of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy, Kathleen (left) and Raymond (right) and her sister Amy (centre) stand outside court (PA)

Mr Casey said his and Ms Murphy’s relationship was “full with love, trust respect” and “was quite simply heaven on earth”.

He said it did not make sense to him that someone could “completely and permanently destroy someone… who is the complete opposite”, describing Ashling Murphy as “a light with dreams, compassion, respect, a person who contributes to society in the best way possible”.

Ms Murphy’s sister Amy told Puska that he had told a “ludicrous set of lies”, and that by pleading not guilty her family had to sit through the evidence of the trial, which she said had “traumatised” the family.

She said their nightmare was “replayed” through CCTV, witnesses’ testimonies, descriptions of her wounds, and said that Ashling’s blood-soaked GAA jacket, shown in court during the trial, will “haunt me for the rest of my days”.

“We were totally disturbed by Puska’s demeanour,” she said, adding that he appeared to smirk and smile during evidence.

She said that Puska was a “predator who was not known to her”, and told the court that Ashling Murphy “did not teach his children and did not report them to Tusla for neglect”.

She said that in the wake of her sister’s murder, deliveries for her arrived and still lie unopened on her bed.

“We will never be the same,” she said.

Ms Murphy’s mother Kathleen said her “heart was ripped” from her body the moment she learned her daughter had been killed.

In a victim impact statement read out in court by a detective garda, Mrs Murphy said her “heart broke the moment I heard the bad news Ashling was murdered”.

“There is such a void in our home,” she said.

She said that the actions of Puska “must have consequences” and said “he should never see the light of day again”.

She said that before her daughter left the house, she had begged her not to go along the canal, to which Ms Murphy replied “Ah mum, I’m 23 years old” before giving her mother a hug.

“(She) said ‘I love you, you’re the best mum in the world’ and walked out the door”, the court heard.

Ms Murphy’s mother Kathleen and father Raymond, and her brother Cathal were in court for sentencing.

Jozef Puska court case
Chief Superintendent Tony Lonergan speaks to the media outside the Central Criminal Court in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking outside court, a senior Garda officer praised Ms Murphy’s relatives for their “courage, dignity and resilience” during the trial.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tony Lonergan said: “Ashling, a school teacher, was out for a walk after work when she was attacked and murdered by Mr Puska.

“This monstrous crime shocked the nation.

“I want to pay tribute to all the members of An Garda Siochana involved in this investigation, and in particular my colleagues at Tullamore garda station where the investigation was based.

“I also want to thank the community of Tullamore, a compassionate, kind, resilient and generous community. They were of invaluable assistance to An Garda Siochana throughout this investigation, providing us in particular with access to CCTV which was instrumental in building the case against Mr Puska, and to achieving a successful prosecution.

“The community also has and continues to support Ashling’s family.

“Finally, I would like to pay tribute to Ashling’s famly … the courage, the dignity, the resilience and the strength that they are showing during this ordeal has been exemplary.

“I want to assure them on behalf of An Garda Siochana that we will continue to support them going forward and give them all the support we can where necessary.”