Apple to adopt system to improve texting between iPhones and Android devices

By Press Association
Apple has confirmed it will adopt the rich communication services system next year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Apple is to adopt a messaging standard that will make texting between an iPhone and an Android device a better experience.

The US technology giant has confirmed it will adopt the rich communication services (RCS) “later next year”.

RCS is considered an industry standard for messaging and allows users to send and receive high-quality photos and videos, chat over wifi as well as mobile data and users are able to see when messages have been read – a range of features that currently do not exist or work to the same standard when messaging between an iPhone and Android.

Until now, Apple has focused on its own messaging system – iMessage – which allows for seamless communication between iPhone handsets.

Adopting RCS alongside iMessage will likely make the experience of chatting to an Android user from an iPhone closer to the iMessage experience.

In a statement given to industry news site 9to5Mac, Apple said: “Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association.

“We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS.”

The announcement of the proposed change also comes as EU regulators have continued to pressure Apple to make iMessage more interoperable with other services under its new Digital Services Act – legislation designed to rein in tech giants, improve competition and ultimately provide better, more accessible services for consumers.

Earlier this week, smartphone maker Nothing also revealed its Android phones would begin to support iMessage via a new app.