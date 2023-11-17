Former prison worker guilty of misconduct after prisoner’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former prison worker guilty of misconduct after prisoner’s death

By Press Association
Graham Evans will be sentenced in January next year (David Jones/PA)
Graham Evans will be sentenced in January next year (David Jones/PA)

A former prison worker who fabricated the number of welfare checks he carried out on an inmate who took his own life has been convicted of misconduct, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Graham Evans, 66, who was on overnight duty at HMP Hewell in Worcestershire in June 2018, was required to check on “vulnerable” prisoner Mesut Olgun four times every hour.

Prison support worker Evans recorded carrying out 33 checks, but CCTV footage later showed he carried out only 15, leaving “high-risk” Mr Olgun unsupervised for significant periods of time.

Mr Olgun, 30, from Bristol, was arrested after a violent struggle in Bromyard, Herefordshire, in which he stabbed a police officer and his dog before harming himself.

Evans, of King’s Heath, Birmingham, was found guilty of misconduct in public office at Worcester Crown Court on Friday. He will be sentenced in January next year.

HMP Hewell
HMP Hewell in Redditch (David Jones/PA)

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said it was “Evans’ responsibility to carry out all the required welfare checks on Mr Olgun”.

“He both failed to carry out the number of required checks and fabricated the records,” she said.

“The jury have concluded today that his actions amount to serious misconduct.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mesut Olgun.”