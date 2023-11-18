Bill Cosby accuser files new lawsuit under expiring New York survivors law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bill Cosby accuser files new lawsuit under expiring New York survivors law

By Press Association
Bill Cosby (Matt Slocum/AP)
A woman who claims Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her more than 50 years ago has filed a last-minute lawsuit under a New York law that is set to expire in a matter of days.

Joan Tarshis filed a civil suit on Thursday under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which gives victims of sexual abuse the power to sue over allegations that may be outside the statute of limitations.

Ms Tarshis was one of the first women to speak publicly about her allegations against Cosby.

She came forward in 2014. She says Cosby drugged her and forced her to perform oral sex on him in one encounter and drugged and raped her during another a year or two later.

Bill Cosby Emmy Awards
Bill Cosby holding the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award during the 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2003 (Archive/PA)

Ms Tarshis is a New York resident, but she was living in California at the time of the first assault.

She met Cosby through a mutual friend while he was starring in The Bill Cosby Show, the lawsuit claims, which was filed in New York City’s Supreme Court.

A spokesman for Cosby, Andrew Wyatt, did not address the specifics of Ms Tarshis’s claims.

However, he called out the soon-to-be-gone law that enabled the civil suit against Cosby to be admitted to the court.

“Diddy, LA Reid, Steven Tyler, and now they circle back to this,” Mr Wyatt said, referring to other celebrities recently sued under the Adult Survivors Act.

“When is it going to stop?”

Cosby has been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by more than 60 women.

He has denied all allegations involving sex crimes.

He was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the MeToo era and spent nearly three years at a state prison near Philadelphia before a higher court overturned the conviction and released him in 2021.

Ms Tarshis was among the first accusers to speak publicly about Cosby and has previously sued the 1980s sitcom star in Massachusetts, where Cosby had a home.

She was also among seven women who filed defamation claims after Cosby branded them liars.

The cases were settled in 2019.

The new lawsuit alleges assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

It seeks unspecified damages.

New York’s Adult Survivors Act is set to expire next week.