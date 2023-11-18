Shifa Hospital patients and staff leave the compound, Gaza health officials say

Health officials say many patients, medical staff and those displaced by the ongoing war have left Gaza’s largest hospital, which was taken over by Israeli forces earlier in the week.

Palestinian officials and the Israeli military offered conflicting versions about what prompted the mass exodus from Shifa Hospital.

Normal hospitals don’t have:· weapons hidden behind MRI machines· bodies of hostages lying around their complexes· terrorist tunnels and headquarters under them The Shifa Hospital does. pic.twitter.com/sWwfWqjj1d — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 17, 2023

Health officials say they received an evacuation order from the military on Saturday morning, while the military said it had offered safe passage to those hoping to leave.

Before the departure, several thousand people, including medical patients in serious condition, were trapped in Shifa in dire conditions.