SpaceX’s giant new rocket launches on second test flight from Texas

By Press Association
SpaceX’s mega rocket Starship is prepared for its launch (Eric Gay/AP)
SpaceX’s giant new rocket has blasted off from south Texas on a test flight, seven months after the first try ended in an explosion.

The 397-foot Starship rocket thundered into the sky and arced out over the Gulf of Mexico. The goal was to separate the spaceship from its booster and send it into space.

SpaceX aimed for an altitude of 150 miles, just high enough to send the bullet-shaped spacecraft around the globe before ditching into the Pacific near Hawaii about 90 minutes after lift-off, short of a full orbit.

Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built.

Its first flight in April lasted four minutes, with the wreckage crashing into the gulf.

Since then, Elon Musk’s company has made dozens of improvements to the booster and its 33 engines as well as the launch pad.