Taylor Swift says she has a ‘shattered heart’ after death of fan before Rio show

By Press Association
A Taylor Swift fan has died at her Rio concert (PA)
A Taylor Swift fan has died at her Rio concert (PA)

Taylor Swift says she has a “shattered heart” following the death of a fan who was taken to hospital before her show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The show’s organisers, Time4Fun, said in a statement on Saturday morning that paramedics attended to Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, at the show and took her to a hospital, where she died an hour later.

While the cause of death has not been announced, media reported that fans were not allowed to take water into the stadium despite soaring temperatures, and the city’s mayor has demanded changes before Swift’s final two shows in Rio.

In a note shared to her Instagram stories, Swift said: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

She added: “I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.

“This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Brazil’s Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on X, formerly Twitter, that the ministry will implement “emergency rules” regarding access to water at shows and other public events.

Elsewhere, Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes said on X that the “loss of a young woman’s life … is unacceptable”.

While authorities are investigating the circumstances of the death, Mr Paes wrote that the municipality will demand the show’s production company provides new water distribution points, more brigades and ambulances and advance entrance to the show by one hour.

Swift has two more shows in Rio, on Saturday and Sunday, before she heads to Sao Paulo.

The Eras Tour will be heading to Europe next year where the singer has upcoming dates across the UK, starting in June.