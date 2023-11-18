Two people airlifted to hospital after dog attack in North Wales

Two people have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a dog attack in the Pwllheli area of North Wales.

Officers attended an address in the Rhoshirwaun area just before 11.30am on Friday, and two other people suffered minor injuries, North Wales Police said.

The dog involved has been destroyed but has not yet been examined by a vet to establish the breed.

Another 37 dogs and a number of cats have been seized from the address.

A police presence remains in the area while inquiries continue.

Chief Superintendent Sian Beck said: “We understand this was a concerning incident in the local area and wish to reassure the community that there is no further risk to the wider public.

“We have launched a joint investigation with the RSPCA and are appealing for anyone who may have information about the dogs located at the property to contact us.”

Anyone with any information that may help has been asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference A182569.