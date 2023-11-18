‘Real possibility’ of powersharing return by Christmas or in new year – Varadkar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Real possibility’ of powersharing return by Christmas or in new year – Varadkar

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Norma Burke/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Norma Burke/PA)

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said there is a “real possibility” Northern Ireland’s powersharing institutions could return before Christmas or in the new year.

Mr Varadkar said that if it does return, it will be important to ensure there is a programme for government and a financial package in place to make its return sustainable.

But he said he was not “complacent” about any possible difficulties that may arise.

“For now, it’s still plan A,” Mr Varadkar told reporters at a Fine Gael conference in Co Kildare.

“We still believe it’s possible to have the executive and Assembly, all institutions of the Good Friday Agreement, up and running, perhaps (in) the next few weeks, perhaps in the new year.

“And there are contacts, there are discussions going on behind the scenes at the moment, and they’re making some progress.”

Devolved government in Northern Ireland has been on hold for more than a year-and-a-half amid the DUP’s stand-off over new rules around the movement of goods to and from Great Britain.

The Government agreed the Windsor Framework with the EU earlier this year in an attempt to address concerns raised.

However, the DUP has been in talks with the UK Government since then and is refusing to re-enter the Stormont Assembly and executive until remaining gaps are addressed.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris indicated that he believes the talks are in the “final phase”, while DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said they were “in the process of refining legislation” that protects Northern Ireland’s ability to trade within the UK.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr Varadkar said: “I’m probably a little bit more encouraged now than maybe I was a few weeks ago, but not by any means complacent about the difficulties that are going to arise.

“And I think the British-Irish Council next week in Dublin, and the (British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference) is an opportunity to further develop that.”

Mr Varadkar will attend the British-Irish Council while deputy Irish premier Micheal Martin will attend the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference.

“I believe there is a real possibility that we could get the Assembly and executive up and running again, either before Christmas or in the new year,” Mr Varadkar added.

“And what’s really important too, in my view, is that it’s sustainable.

“It’s not going to be any good to anyone if (it) then just collapses six months later, so (it’s) important that there’s a programme for government, important that there’s a good financial package, because the new Northern Ireland executive will have some very difficult decisions to make, but we should try and make it easier for them in my view, and that’s going to be an important part I think in any package.”