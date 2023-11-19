Argentines vote in election that could lead Trump-admiring populist to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Argentines vote in election that could lead Trump-admiring populist to victory

By Press Association
This combo image shows Javier Milei, left, and economy minister Sergio Massa (AP Photo/File)
This combo image shows Javier Milei, left, and economy minister Sergio Massa (AP Photo/File)

Voters in Argentina head to the polls on Sunday in a presidential run-off election that will determine whether South America’s second-largest economy will take a right-ward shift.

Populist Javier Milei, an upstart candidate who got his start as a TV talking head, has frequently been compared to former US president Donald Trump.

He faces economy minister Sergio Massa of the Peronist party, which has been a leading force in Argentine politics for decades.

On Mr Massa’s watch, inflation has soared to more than 140% and poverty has increased. Mr Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist, proposes to slash the size of the state and rein in inflation, while Mr Massa has warned people about the negative impacts of such policies.

Argentina Elections
A campaign poster promoting the Liberty Advances coalition candidate Javier Milei is displayed on a pole, a day ahead of the presidential run-off, in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Matias Delacroix/AP)

The highly polarising election is forcing many to decide which of the two they consider to be the least bad option.

Voting stations open at 8am (11am GMT) and close 10 hours later. Voting is conducted with paper ballots, making the count unpredictable, but initial results were expected around three hours after polls close.

Mr Milei went from blasting the country’s “political caste” on TV to winning a political seat two years ago.

The economist’s screeds resonated widely with Argentines angered by their struggle to make ends meet, particularly young men.

“Money covers less and less each day. I’m a qualified individual, and my salary isn’t enough for anything,” Esteban Medina, a 26-year-old physical therapist from Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, told The Associated Press on the sidelines of a Milei rally earlier this week.

Mr Massa, as one of the most prominent figures in a deeply unpopular administration, was once seen as having little chance of victory.

But he managed to mobilise the networks of his Peronist party and clinched a decisive first-place finish in the first round of voting.

His campaign has cautioned Argentines that his libertarian opponent’s plan to eliminate key ministries and otherwise sharply curtail the state would threaten public services, including health and education, and welfare programmes many rely on.

Mr Massa has also drawn attention to his opponent’s often aggressive rhetoric and has openly questioned his mental acuity; ahead of the first round, Mr Milei sometimes carried a revving chainsaw at rallies.

Mr Milei has accused Mr Massa and his allies of running a “campaign of fear” and he has walked back some of his most controversial proposals, such as loosening gun control.

In his final campaign ad, Mr Milei looks at the camera and assures voters he has no plans to privatise education or health care.

Most pre-election polls, which have been notoriously wrong at every step of this year’s campaign, show a statistical tie between the two candidates.

Voters for first-round candidates who did not make the run-off will be key. Patricia Bullrich, who placed third, has endorsed Mr Milei.

The vote takes place amid Mr Milei’s allegations of possible electoral fraud, reminiscent of those from Mr Trump and former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

Without providing evidence, Mr Milei claimed that the first round of the presidential election was plagued by irregularities that affected the result.

Experts say such irregularities cannot swing an election, and that his assertions are partly aimed at firing up his base and motivating his supporters to become monitors of voting stations.

Such claims spread widely on social media and, at Mr Milei’s rally in Ezeiza earlier this week, all those interviewed told the AP they were concerned about the integrity of the vote.