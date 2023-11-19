Manhunt after three women and girl, 13, shot dead ‘in three different locations’

A manhunt is under way in the US after three women and a teenage girl were shot dead at three locations during a deadly domestic violence spree.

Another teenage girl was badly hurt.

Police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, were called to a shooting on the 100 Block of Howard Drive at 9.22pm on Saturday.

They found a woman, who was declared dead at the scene, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators have linked the killing to two other shootings – with a woman and 13-year-old girl killed and 15-year-old girl critically injured in Field Lark Drive and another woman shot dead in Warrington Road, police said.

Mavis Christian Jr, 52, is wanted, with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies said to be involved in the search.

Police have not released the timings of each shooting but warned the public not to approach Christian, who is believed to have been driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

Each shooting is believed to have been a domestic violence incident, police added.