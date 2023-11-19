Teenage girl to appear in court over stabbing in Welsh village By Press Association November 19 2023, 12.21pm Share Teenage girl to appear in court over stabbing in Welsh village Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4816919/teenage-girl-to-appear-in-court-over-stabbing-in-welsh-village/ Copy Link The suspect, who cannot be named due to her age, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article (Peter Byrne/PA) A 14-year-old girl will appear in court on Monday charged with the attempted murder of another girl in a Welsh village. Dyfed-Powys Police said officers are investigating a stabbing which is said to have taken place in Coelbren on the edge of the Brecon Beacons shortly after 7pm on Thursday. The victim – whose name and age have not been confirmed by detectives – sustained serious injuries, but is in a stable condition in hospital. The suspect, who cannot be named due to her age, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. She will appear before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Anybody with information relating to the incident can contact the force on 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or via an online form on its website with information. To remain anonymous contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.