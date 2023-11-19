Ceremony at Cenotaph commemorates Jewish servicemen and women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ceremony at Cenotaph commemorates Jewish servicemen and women

By Press Association
Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis speaking at the annual parade by Ajex at the Cenotaph (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis speaking at the annual parade by Ajex at the Cenotaph (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A ceremony has been held to mark the 102nd anniversary of the first wreath-laying by Jewish veterans at the Cenotaph in central London.

Jewish men and women who have “fought and served for freedom since World War One” were honoured during the annual Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women (Ajex) parade.

Sunday’s event took place 102 years after the laying of the first Star of David wreath in 1921 by a group of Jewish ex-soldiers from the Judeans – the 38th, 39th and 40th battalions of the Royal Fusiliers.

AJEX annual parade
The Ajex parade to honour Jewish servicemen and women (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

This year’s parade marked the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and the 70th anniversary of the end of fighting in the Korean War.

Participants marched from Horse Guards Parade down Whitehall to the Cenotaph, with veterans and families of fallen veterans walking together.