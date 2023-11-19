Massa concedes defeat to populist Milei in Argentina’s presidential runoff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Massa concedes defeat to populist Milei in Argentina’s presidential runoff

By Press Association
Sergio Massa (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Sergio Massa (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Argentina’s economy minister Sergio Massa has conceded defeat to populist Javier Milei in a fiercely polarised presidential runoff, even before the country’s electoral authority released official results.

Mr Massa congratulated his opponent, a right-wing economist who has promised a dramatic shake-up for many of the nation’s institutions and welcomed frequent comparisons to former US president Donald Trump.

Immediately after Mr Massa’s concession speech, the electoral authority released partial results. With 86.6% of votes tallied, Mr Milei had 55.95% and Mr Massa 44.04%.

With a Milei victory, the country will swing to the right amid discontent over soaring inflation and rising poverty, and empower a rookie legislator who describes himself as an anarcho-capitalist and got his start as a television talking head criticising what he called the “political caste”.

Javier Milei
Javier Milei (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Inflation has soared above 140% and poverty has worsened while Mr Massa has held his post. Mr Milei has proposed to slash the size of the state and rein in inflation, while the government minister he was running against warned people about the negative impacts of such policies.

Mr Milei’s policies resonated widely with Argentines angered by their struggle to make ends meet, particularly young men.

Mr Massa, as one of the most prominent figures in a deeply unpopular administration, was once seen to have little chance of victory, but he managed to mobilise the networks of his Peronist party and clinched a decisive first-place finish in the first round of voting.

His campaign cautioned Argentines that his libertarian opponent’s plan to eliminate key ministries and sharply curtail the state would threaten public services, including health and education, and welfare programmes many rely on.

He also drew attention to his opponent’s often aggressive rhetoric and openly questioned his mental acuity. Before the first round, Mr Milei sometimes carried a revving chainsaw at rallies.

Mr Milei accused Mr Massa and his allies of running a “campaign of fear” and he walked back some of his most controversial proposals, such as loosening gun control. In his final campaign ad, he looked at the camera and assured voters he had no plans to privatise education or health care.

“We did a great job despite the fear campaign and all the dirty tactics they used against us,” he told journalists after he voted amid a large security operation as dozens of supporters and journalists gathered at his polling place.