Storms delay search for 12 crew missing after cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Storms delay search for 12 crew missing after cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

By Press Association
Gale-force winds and heavy rain and snow have hit large parts of Bulgaria and Turkey (Bulgarian News Agency via AP)
Gale-force winds and heavy rain and snow have hit large parts of Bulgaria and Turkey (Bulgarian News Agency via AP)

Severe storms have delayed a search and rescue operation for 12 crew members of a cargo ship that sank off Turkey’s Black Sea coast, officials said.

The Turkish-flagged Kafkametler sank on Sunday after hitting a breakwater outside the harbour off the town of Eregli, around 120 miles east of Istanbul, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

He told reporters that rescue crews were on stand-by waiting for the weather conditions to ease to begin a rescue mission.

“Unfortunately, we could not carry out search-and-rescue activities for the 12 Turkish crew members,” Mr Yerlikaya said.

“As soon as conditions improve the search-and-rescue operations will begin immediately.”

The severe storms that hit north-western Turkey caused widespread damage and disruption on Sunday, including the break-up of another cargo ship and the evacuation of a prison.

The Cameroon-flagged Pallada “broke into two due to heavy weather conditions” after running aground amid 16ft waves off Eregli, the Maritime General Directorate said. All 13 crew were rescued safely.

Justice minister Yilmaz Tunc said prisoners had been transferred from Eregli’s prison to surrounding facilities due to rising water levels.

Elsewhere in Turkey, two people were killed after being swept by flood waters caused by heavy rains in the south-eastern provinces of Diyarbakir and Batman, Mr Yerlikaya said. Some 50 people were hurt in the floods.

In neighbouring Bulgaria, gale-force winds and heavy rain and snow claimed the lives of two people on Sunday and disrupted power supplies. Officials declared a state of emergency in the Black Sea city of Varna.