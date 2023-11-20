Former OpenAI boss Sam Altman to join Microsoft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Former OpenAI boss Sam Altman to join Microsoft

By Press Association
The reason for Sam Altman’s exit from the AI company remains unclear (Eric Risberg/AP)
The reason for Sam Altman’s exit from the AI company remains unclear (Eric Risberg/AP)

Former OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman is to join Microsoft’s advanced AI research team after a weekend which saw him ousted by OpenAI and briefly appear to be negotiating a return to the company.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI announced on Friday it was removing Mr Altman, with a statement from its board saying it “no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI”.

However, reports emerged over the weekend suggesting Mr Altman was in discussions with OpenAI about quickly returning as chief executive, but these talks are said to have broken down.

Now, Microsoft boss Satya Nadella has confirmed that Mr Altman and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman – who also left the company on Friday – will be joining the tech giant “to lead a new advanced AI research team”.

“We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success,” Mr Nadella said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The reason for Mr Altman’s exit from the AI company remains unclear.

On Friday, OpenAI’s board said in a statement that he had not been “consistently candid in his communications” but did not offer any further details.

The statement said Mr Altman’s behaviour was hindering the board’s ability to exercise its responsibilities.

Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, was named as interim CEO effective immediately, the company said.

It was then reported on Saturday that the board had begun discussing Mr Altman’s return under pressure from investors and employees – some of whom were posting their support for Mr Altman on social media.

On Sunday, Mr Altman posted a picture of himself to X which showed him wearing a guest pass for OpenAI’s office alongside a message that it would be the “first and last time” he wore one.

But any talks over Mr Altman’s return broke down, with OpenAI now set to appoint former Twitch chief executive Emmett Shear as Mr Altman’s permanent replacement, a move Microsoft boss Mr Nadella also referred to in his post.

Microsoft has invested billions of dollars into the AI firm as part of a long-term “partnership” between the companies.

“We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners,” Mr Nadella said in his post.

“We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them.”