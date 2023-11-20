Pop star Shakira reaches deal with prosecutors on first day of tax fraud trial By Press Association November 20 2023, 9.42am Share Pop star Shakira reaches deal with prosecutors on first day of tax fraud trial Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4817342/pop-star-shakira-reaches-deal-with-prosecutors-on-first-day-of-tax-fraud-trial/ Copy Link The pop star allegedly defrauding Spanish tax officials of millions of euro (AP) Pop star Shakira has agreed to a deal with Spanish authorities on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Barcelona. Shakira told the presiding judge that she had accepted the agreement reached with prosecutors. The Colombian singer faced six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euro (about £12.7 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.