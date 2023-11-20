Albanian opposition disrupts parliament vote on budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Albanian opposition disrupts parliament vote on budget

By Press Association
A fire broke out in parliament in Tirana (AP)
Albanian opposition legislators have disrupted a parliamentary session again in a protest against what they say is increasingly authoritarian rule by the governing Socialists.

Democratic figures lit flares and piled chairs on top of each other in the middle of the hall the minute Prime Minister Edi Rama took his seat to vote on next year’s budget.

A cordon of bodyguards stopped the opposition from getting near the seats of the cabinet.

The left-wing Socialists, who hold 73 seats in the 140-seat parliament, made a quick vote in principle and closed the session after five minutes.

A debate on each budget item is expected later this week.

Parliament protest
The opposition are protesting against what they say is increasingly authoritarian rule by the governing Socialists (AP)

One of the flares sparked a small fire, that was extinguished by the opposition legislators.

The opposition wants to create parliamentary investigative commissions to probe alleged cases of corruption involving Rama and other top government officials.

The Socialists say the opposition’s requests are not in line with constitutional requirements.

Gazmend Bardhi, one of the opposition figures, said they would not allow the parliament to carry out its normal work.

“Our battle is to show to each citizen that this is not the parliament representing them,” he said.

Bledi Cuci, head of the Socialists’ parliamentary grouping, urged Albanians to note that the parliament was approving the largest budget ever, and twice the size of 2013 when the Socialists came to power.

“In democracy, the opposition speaks with alternatives, and not with flares,” he added.

The disturbances first started last month, two days before prosecutors accused Sali Berisha, the former prime minister and president for the Democratic Party, of corruption over of a land-buying scheme now under legal investigation in the capital, Tirana.

Albanian parliament
The governing Socialists pointed out that they are approving Albania’s largest ever budget (AP)

The prosecutors allege the 79-year-old Mr Berisha granted financial favours to his son-in-law, who was arrested. Mr Berisha has said that they are both innocent, and claims the case is politically motivated and that his opponent, Rama, is behind it.

Mr Bardhi said the opposition would radicalise its protests, but did not elaborate.

The opposition has been divided into at least three groupings since 2021 when Mr Berisha and his family members were barred by the United States from entering the country, and later also the United Kingdom, because of alleged involvement in corruption.

Mr Berisha is the fourth top Albanian official to be barred from entering the US on grounds of corruption.

Post-communist Albania has struggled to fight corruption, which has impeded the country’s democratic, economic and social development.