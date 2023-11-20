Two 12-year-olds accused of murder appear before Crown Court judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two 12-year-olds accused of murder appear before Crown Court judge

By Press Association
Undated handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of Shawn Seesahai (West Midlands Police/PA)
Undated handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of Shawn Seesahai (West Midlands Police/PA)

Two 12-year-old boys charged with murder and possessing a machete have appeared before a Crown Court judge and been remanded into youth detention until next year.

The youths, who cannot be named because of their age, made a nine-minute appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, charged with the murder of Shawn Seesahai.

Mr Seesahai, aged 19, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday November 13, after being found stabbed on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai death
The police cordon at the scene of the stabbing (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

The boys spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth during their appearance before Judge Michael Chambers KC, the Recorder of Wolverhampton.

After referring to the boys by their first names only, the judge set the date of a plea and trial preparation hearing for January 5 next year.

Addressing the defendants at the conclusion of the hearing, the judge said: “Can you both remain seated.

Shawn Seesahai tributes
Tributes left at Stowlawn playing fields in memory of Shawn Seesahai (Matthew Cooper/PA)

“The next thing which will happen is that there will be another court hearing at the beginning of January when you will both be asked whether you admit or deny the charges.

“You will be given every opportunity to have proper advice and consider the evidence that is said to be against you.

“In the meantime you must remain in detention accommodation.”

As well as a count of murder, the boys face a second charge alleging they were in possession of “an article which had a blade or was sharply-pointed, namely a machete” without lawful authority.

Ambulance crews were called to land off Laburnum Road, East Park, at 8.41pm on November 13.

Crews arrived to find Mr Seesahai in a critical condition and began administering advanced life support, but he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Mr Seesahai’s mother said in a statement previously released through police: “Shawn Seesahai was a courageous, compassionate and confident young soul who sadly lost his life at the age of 19.

“We will always have him in our hearts.”