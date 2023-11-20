Women make up more than half of ministers in new Spanish cabinet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women make up more than half of ministers in new Spanish cabinet

By Press Association
Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was backed for a fresh term in office last week (AP)
Women will hold 12 of the 22 posts in the new government named by Spain’s recently re-elected Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“The new government is going to have a marked feminist accent with four women deputy prime ministers and more female ministers than male ministers,” Mr Sanchez said.

The cabinet will include nine new ministers while key posts remain unchanged. Nadia Calvino keeps the economy portfolio, Jose Manuel Albares remains in charge of foreign affairs and Margarita Robles stays at defence.

Mr Sanchez’s Socialist party will hold 17 ministries and its leftist Sumar (Joining Forces) coalition partner will have five portfolios.

The outgoing government’s former far-left coalition partner, Unidas Podemos (Unite We Can), will have no ministries.

Sanchez and Robles
Mr Sanchez and defence Minister Margarita Robles (AP)

The party’s former star, equality minister Irene Montero, will be replaced by Ana Redondo of the Socialist party.

Mr Sanchez was re-elected Prime Minister on Thursday with backing from 179 legislators in Spain’s 350-seat parliament. His election was opposed by 171 deputies from the centre-right Popular Party and the far-right Vox.

His new term has gotten off to a stormy start after he clinched the support in parliament of two Catalan separatist parties in exchange for a controversial amnesty proposal for hundreds of people in legal trouble over the Catalonia region’s failed secession attempt in 2017.

The proposal has triggered massive protests called by the Popular Party and Vox. Several held by extreme right-wing groups close to the Socialist party’s headquarters in Madrid ended in clashes with police.

Mr Sanchez promised to “prioritise dialogue and negotiation in a legislature that will be key for the social and territorial cohesion of Spain”.