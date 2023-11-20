Rishi Sunak was ‘not pleased’ at early prospect of London lockdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak was ‘not pleased’ at early prospect of London lockdown

By Press Association
Former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance leaves after giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak was not “terribly pleased” with the prospect of imposing a lockdown in London during the early stages of the pandemic, Sir Patrick Vallance has told the Covid-19 Inquiry.

Giving evidence on Monday, the Government’s former chief scientific adviser discussed meetings with ministers during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

Sir Patrick said emerging evidence of the scale of infections in London meant the capital “needed more” restrictions than other parts of the country.

But the idea was not welcomed by then chancellor Mr Sunak.

Sir Patrick added: “I made that point at the meeting.

“It was discussed and there was a very clear rejection of that proposal.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was said to be “not pleased” about a proposal to introduce a lockdown in London in the early stages of the pandemic (Leon Neal/PA)

“And certainly, I don’t think the chancellor looked terribly pleased at that moment.”

When asked why Mr Sunak was not pleased, Sir Patrick said: “Well, quite rightly, he’s concerned about the economy and London is very much the engine of the economy.”

Sir Patrick also told the inquiry he left the permanent secretary of the Department of Health and Social Care “incandescent with rage” for the way he suggested more stringent measures were needed to curb the spread of Covid-19 in mid-March 2020.

Sir Patrick said he had also upset other officials due to his approach to discussions with ministers, including permanent secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care, Chris Wormald.

He said he was “unambiguous” during a meeting on March 15 after information emerged that coronavirus “was far more widespread and far bigger and moving faster” than anticipated a couple of days earlier.

The Government’s former chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance argued for early restrictions in London due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 (Adam Davy/PA)

“I got message back that Chris Wormald was incandescent with rage, as well as the cabinet secretary, about the fact that I’d said this during the meeting on the Sunday (March 15),” Sir Patrick said.

“I subsequently spoke to Chris Wormald and asked him why he thought that was something to be incandescent about.

“And he said it was the manner of raising it in the meeting rather than the substance that he was concerned about, and that I sort of thrown it into a ministerial meeting whereas it should have gone through more due process.

“But I stand by the fact that I think it was the right thing to say at the time.

“I was told that I hadn’t done things the right way and it was inappropriate for me to raise that.”