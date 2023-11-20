Finland hints at further border action as Russia protests closings of crossings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finland hints at further border action as Russia protests closings of crossings

By Press Association
Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo speaks at a press briefing during a visit to the Vartius border crossing station in eastern Finland (Hannu Huttu/Lehtikuva via AP)
Finland’s prime minister says the country may need to take further actions on its border with Russia after closing four border crossings in an attempt to stem a recent increase in asylum seekers.

Finland, which joined Nato this year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has accused Moscow of letting migrants from the Middle East and Africa without valid travel documents through to the Finnish border.

The government closed the border crossings in southeastern Finland last week, but new migrant arrivals were reported at border checkpoints farther north.

Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the country may need to take further actions on its border with Russia after closing four border crossings in an attempt to stem a recent increase in asylum-seekers (Hannu Huttu/Lehtikuva via AP)

According to broadcaster YLE, during a visit to the Vartius border crossing in east-central Finland, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said: “The situation has progressed in a bad direction.

“If there is no change, we will take more measures, and if necessary, quickly. The message is clear that we do not accept this behaviour.”

Mr Orpo did not rule out closing more border crossings along the 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) Finnish-Russian border.

YLE said 500 asylum seekers have arrived in Finland in November, significantly more than normal.

Mr Orpo said ‘The message is clear that we do not accept this behaviour’ (Hannu Huttu/Lehtikuva via AP)

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the decision to close border crossings would “aggravate” Russian-Finnish relations and criticised Finland’s claim that Russia has been helping undocumented migrants to cross the border as a “pretext”.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the decision “violates the rights and interests of tens of thousands of citizens of our countries”.

European Union and Nato countries bordering Russia and Belarus have accused those countries of deliberately ushering migrants toward border zones as a type of “hybrid warfare”.