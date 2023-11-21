No injuries as US military plane overshoots runway and ends up in sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No injuries as US military plane overshoots runway and ends up in sea

By Press Association
This photo provided by witness Diane Dircks shows a US Navy plane that overshot a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (Diane Dircks/AP)
All nine people on board a US Navy place which overshot a runway and went into the sea in Hawaii have escaped without injury, according to emergency services.

The PA-8A aircraft overshot the runway at a base on Kaneohe Bay, about 10 miles from Honolulu on the island of Oahu.

When emergency workers got to the scene, military officials told them the nine people aboard made it safely to shore with no injuries, Shayne Enright of the Honolulu emergency medical services department said on Monday.

Hawaii Navy Plane
A downed US Navy aircraft in Kaneohe Bay (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser/AP)

Spokesperson petty officer Ryan Fisher said the coast guard responded but that rescue operations were quickly called off.

“It sounds like all parties involved were rescued,” he said.

It was cloudy and rainy with visibility about 1 mile when the plane entered the water shortly after 2pm on Monday, said Thomas Vaughan, a national weather service meteorologist in Honolulu.

The P-8A, which is based at Whidbey Island in Washington, is often used to hunt for submarines and reconnaissance and intelligence gathering.

The Kaneohe Bay base, which houses about 9,300 military personnel and 5,100 family members, is one of several military installations on Oahu.