Robbie Williams fan dies after falling at his Sydney show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Robbie Williams fan dies after falling at his Sydney show

By Press Association
Singer Robbie Williams in concert (Joe Giddens/PA)
Singer Robbie Williams in concert (Joe Giddens/PA)

A fan has died in hospital after falling at a Robbie Williams concert in Sydney, a spokesperson for St Vincent’s Hospital has confirmed.

The woman in her 70s was treated for head injuries and taken to hospital following a fall at the Allianz Stadium after the opening night of Williams’ Australian XXV tour.

She died of her injures on Monday, a spokesperson for the hospital told the PA news agency.

A spokesperson from New South Wales Ambulance said: “About 10.30pm Thursday November 16, NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to Driver Avenue, Paddington.

“Paramedics treated a woman in her 70s for head injuries before transporting her to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition.”

After his Sydney show on Thursday, Williams shared a video on Instagram, captioning it: “I’m very lucky to be loved as much as I am *by my audience*.

“But Sydney was the most I think I’ve ever received. I’ll store it in my heart for the bumpy nights.”

The British pop star and former Take That singer, who was recently the subject of a Netflix documentary series, is scheduled to play at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Wednesday.

It comes after the death of Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado in Rio de Janeiro after watching her show on Friday.

Concert organisers Time4Fun said the 23-year-old had been taken to hospital where she died an hour later. Swift postponed her Saturday show due to “extreme temperatures”.

Representatives for Williams and Venues NSW have been contacted for comment.