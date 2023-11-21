Ex-Tory MP and property developer acquitted after month-long party funding trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Tory MP and property developer acquitted after month-long party funding trial

By Press Association
David Mackintosh was the MP for Northampton South between 2015 and 2017 (Jacob King/PA)
Former Tory MP David Mackintosh has been found not guilty of withholding information about the source of £39,000 donated to his election campaign fund.

Jurors at Warwick Crown Court also acquitted businessman Howard Grossman, who had been accused of using third parties to conceal the source of nine separate donations to the Northampton South Conservative Association during 2014.

Jurors deliberated for almost 18 hours over five days before clearing both men of two charges of withholding information from the treasurer of a registered party between April and May 2014 and June and September 2014.

David Mackintosh arriving at a previous hearing (Jacob King/PA)

Mackintosh, the MP for Northampton South between 2015 and 2017, told the trial he did not know any of the third parties’ donations had been provided by Grossman.

The 44-year-old, also a former leader of Northampton Borough Council and a European Parliament whips’ office worker, told the court he had a “working knowledge of compliance for donations” but was “by no means an expert”.

Grossman, 61, from Bushey in Hertfordshire, opted not to give evidence in his defence.

The proceedings against Mackintosh and Grossman were the first-ever Crown Court trial related to an alleged offence under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000.

In a statement issued after Mackintosh and Grossman were acquitted, Northamptonshire Police said: “This was an important test case as it was the first time these offences have been prosecuted and we respect the jury’s decision after five days of deliberation.

“While David Mackintosh and Howard Grossman were acquitted, it should be remembered that five individuals have pleaded guilty to facilitating the disguised payments with two awaiting sentence.

“The other three defendants received sentences ranging from a £6,000 fine to suspended prison sentences.”