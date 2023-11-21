Charles and Camilla welcome South Korea’s leader as he begins state visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Charles and Camilla welcome South Korea’s leader as he begins state visit

By Press Association
King Charles accompanied the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, during the ceremonial welcome (Victoria Jones/PA)
King Charles accompanied the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, during the ceremonial welcome (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King and Queen have welcomed South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol to the UK as he begins a three-day state visit.

Military pomp and pageantry were on display as the foreign head of state and his wife Kim Keon Hee were warmly greeted by Charles and Camilla in Whitehall.

Alongside the ceremonial welcome, the UK and South Korea are to launch talks on a new trade deal and sign a diplomatic accord as part of Mr Yoon’s state visit.

South Korean President state visit to the UK
The King and President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, during the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade (Victoria Jones/PA)

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will begin negotiations with her Korean counterpart Bang Moon Kyu at the UK-Korea Business Forum at Mansion House on Wednesday.

They will also announce £21 billion of investments committed by Korean businesses in green energy and infrastructure projects across the UK.

Watching events on a dais were Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, Home Secretary James Cleverly and the defence chiefs of staff.

Stationed nearby was the Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals, commanded by Major Edward van der Lande.

South Korean President state visit to the UK
The Prince and Princess of Wales greet Mr Yoon his wife Kim Keon Hee on day one of the state visit to the UK (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Following tradition, the Prince and Princess of Wales had accompanied the president and his wife from their hotel to Whitehall.

In Horse Guards Parade, where the King traditionally celebrates his official birthday, Mr Yoon, accompanied by Charles, inspected a guard of honour, formed by F Company Scots Guard.

Members of the Scots Guards were recently deployed to South Korea where they were training troops.

The foreign head of state walked past the two ranks of Guardsman casting his eye over the servicemen before returning to the royal pavilion with the King.

After the ceremonial welcome, the traditional carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace saw the King travel with the Korean president in the Australian state coach.

Following was the Queen with First Lady Mrs Kim in the Scottish State Coach, and behind them were William and Kate with Choo Kyung-ho, deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance, in the semi-state landau.